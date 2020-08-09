Weather update - 10 August

The Meteorological Department states that several spells of showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island particularly in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



The Meteorological Department warns that coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves. People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.