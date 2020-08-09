World wide coronavirus numbers exceed 20 million - 02 new patients from Sri Lanka

Worldwide COVID- 19 cases have exceeded 20 million (20,016,302).



There have been 733,607 coronavirus deaths.



In the past 24 hours, 56,071 new cases have been reported in the United States, bringing the total number of coronavirus infections to 5,151,595. There have been 165,083 deaths with 989 new deaths reported.



Brazil has the second highest number of infected people in the world.



In the past 24 hours, 46,305 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,013,369.



Meanwhile, 02 more Senapura inmates have tested positive for coronavirus increasing the total in Sri Lanka to 2,844.