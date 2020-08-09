Hotel worker killed after luxury car collides with train (PHOTOS)

The driver of a luxury car was killed in a collision with a train traveling from Beliatta to Colombo in the Pelana area in Weligama.Our correspondent in Weligama stated that the accident took place yesterday (09) afternoon.The deceased has been identified as a 34 year old resident of Devinuwara, Matara.A group from Hokandara had arrived at a tourist hotel in the Pelana area in Weligama on the 8th and were preparing to leave the hotel yesterday (09).It is reported that an employee of the hotel had gone to bring the car from the car park belonging to the hotel.Accordingly, the hotel employee was driving the luxury car from the car park belonging to the hotel on Pelana Gangarama Road when the vehicle collided with the train at the railway crossing.The Weligama Police stated that the negligence of the driver of the car had caused the accident.Weligama Police are conducting further investigations.Photos by Tharanga Gunaratne from Weligama