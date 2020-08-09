සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

4 teams deployed to arrest the Kurunegala mayor

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 9:10

4 teams deployed to arrest the Kurunegala mayor

Police say that 4 teams have been deployed to arrest the group including the mayor of Kurunegala Thushara Sanjeewa Witharana, who a warrant has been issued for his arrest, for the allegations of destroying the Buveneka hotel in Kurunegala, which was of archaeological significance.

The attorney general ordered the acting IGP to arrest the suspects by obtaining a warrant from the courts.

Accordingly the police noted that they had visited several locations believed to have been the whereabouts of the suspects, but they were not found.

However, according to the warrant issued, the mayor of Kurunegala, Thushara Sanjeewa Witharana, Municipal commissioner, Electrical engineer, Backhoe operator and the acting administrator of the Kurunegala municipal council are supposed to be produced before the Kurunegala magistrates court today.

The building of archeological significance was demolished by bulldozing on the night of the 15th of July, and according to the advise of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, a committee comprising of the director general of archaeology was appointed to conduct investigations into the matter. 


