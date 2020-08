A body of a person who had died was found in a car in Aluthmaawatha in Kotahena.

The police launched investigation about this on information received last afternoon, and suspects that it is a suicide.

The post mortem is due to be held today.

The person thus deceased is a 42-year-old resident of Athurugiriya.

Reports say that he had served as a project manager of a private institute close to Kotahena.