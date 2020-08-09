Ongoing+conflicts+over+naming+National+List+members+to+parliament+

TELO leader Selvam Adaikalanathan said that the decision to nominate former provincial councillor Thavarasa Kalaiarasan for the post of National List Member of the Illankai Tamil Arasu Party was taken without consulting the parties of the Tamil National Alliance.



He stated this at a media briefing convened in Mannar yesterday.



“The decision to appoint Thavarasa Kalaiarasan as the National List Member of Parliament was not discussed with us. Giving Digamadulla the National List seat is not a problem for us. That decision has been based on an individual decision. He should have discussed with us before the decision was taken. However, we think that development activities should take place in the future for the people.”



Meanwhile, although Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero’s name has been nominated by the Central Committee for the post of National List Member of Parliament for ‘Apey Janabala Party, several other names have been submitted to the Election Commission for the same post.



The Secretary of the party Ven. Wedinigama Wimalatissa Thero in a letter to the Election Commission stated that he has been selected for the post of National List Member of Parliament.



The party chairman later informed the Election Commission that the decision was invalid.



However, the party convened a media briefing yesterday and stated that the Central Committee has decided to nominate the General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena Organization Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero for the post of National List Member from the party.



Also, a special discussion will be held today under the chairmanship of party leader Sajith Premadasa to take a final decision on the persons to be appointed to the 7 national list seats of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.



However, it was reported that other parties that supported the Samagi Jana Balawegaya in the general election had also requested for a National List seat each.



Meanwhile, a special discussion is being held today between senior members of the UNP to discuss who will be appointed to the post of National List Member of Parliament.



Already party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has refused to enter parliament from the party's National List seat. Also, their steering committee is scheduled to meet today to decide who will be appointed to the National List seat held by the Jathika Jana Balavegaya.