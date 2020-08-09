Manmohan Singh's solution for India to overcome economic crisis

Former Prime Minister of India Dr. Manmohan Singh has stated that three urgent steps should be taken to recover from the economic crisis faced by India in the face of the Corona crisis within the coming year.



Dr. Manmohan Singh, considered the architect of India's economic reform program, is a senior leader of the Congress, the country's main opposition party.



In an interview with the BBC, he said that in order to alleviate the economic crisis, the government must take immediate action to protect the livelihoods of the people, provide financial assistance, implement debt and guarantee programs, and stabilize the financial sector through corporate independence and action.