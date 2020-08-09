Former+UNP+Councillor+arrested

Former UNP councillor of the Galigamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha, Anura Siri Manchanayake has been arrested by the Police special task force.



He was arrested at his residence located in Galigamuwa- Boyagoda last evening with 14 live ammunition used for 12 Bore and 16 Bore fire arms.



During his arrest, police also seized two modern devices used for inspecting underground surfaces.