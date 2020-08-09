සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

331 arrested for drug offenses in Western Province

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 9:30

331 suspects have been arrested in connection with drug and alcohol trafficking during raids carried out in the Western Province during the past 24 hours.

122 suspects have been arrested with heroin and 94 with illicit liquor.

The Senior DIG's Office in charge of the Western Province stated that 9 suspects were also arrested with 'Ice' narcotics.

