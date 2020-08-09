331+arrested+for+drug+offenses+in+Western+Province

331 suspects have been arrested in connection with drug and alcohol trafficking during raids carried out in the Western Province during the past 24 hours.
122 suspects have been arrested with heroin and 94 with illicit liquor.
The Senior DIG's Office in charge of the Western Province stated that 9 suspects were also arrested with 'Ice' narcotics.
