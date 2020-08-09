සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

World leaders agree to provide more than 250 million Euros in emergency aid to Lebanon

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 10:22

World+leaders+agree+to+provide+more+than+250+million+Euros+in+emergency+aid+to+Lebanon
World leaders have agreed to provide more than 250 million euros in emergency aid to the people affected by the explosion in Lebanon.

According to foreign sources, the agreement was reached during a meeting held yesterday with the leaders of 15 countries under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French president is visiting the Lebanese capital, Beirut, following an explosion that killed more than 150 people. The French president has announced that France alone will provide 30 million euros to Lebanon.

logo

Trending News

A group of female students run over by a cab on their way to private tuition (CCTV/Video)
09 August 2020
A group of female students run over by a cab on their way to private tuition (CCTV/Video)
TNA names its national list MP
09 August 2020
TNA names its national list MP
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,844
09 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,844
New cabinet’s swearing-in on 12 August at Magul Maduwa in Kandy
09 August 2020
New cabinet’s swearing-in on 12 August at Magul Maduwa in Kandy
Gnanasara Thera named as national list MP
09 August 2020
Gnanasara Thera named as national list MP

International News

Manmohan Singh's solution for India to overcome economic crisis
10 August 2020
Manmohan Singh's solution for India to overcome economic crisis
Lebanon's information minister resigns over Beirut explosion
09 August 2020
Lebanon's information minister resigns over Beirut explosion
India bans import of 101 defence items for self-reliance
09 August 2020
India bans import of 101 defence items for self-reliance
Virtual aid conference today for Lebanon
09 August 2020
Virtual aid conference today for Lebanon
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.