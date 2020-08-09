World+leaders+agree+to+provide+more+than+250+million+Euros+in+emergency+aid+to+Lebanon

World leaders have agreed to provide more than 250 million euros in emergency aid to the people affected by the explosion in Lebanon.



According to foreign sources, the agreement was reached during a meeting held yesterday with the leaders of 15 countries under the patronage of French President Emmanuel Macron.



The French president is visiting the Lebanese capital, Beirut, following an explosion that killed more than 150 people. The French president has announced that France alone will provide 30 million euros to Lebanon.