Illegal+distillery+in+Bingiriya+raided+and+a+suspect+arrested

A suspect has been arrested after raiding an illegal distillery operated in a house in the Bingiriya area.
The police stated that the raid was carried out on a tip off received by the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit.
Police have also seized more than 200 bottles of illicit liquor and equipment used to make the liquor from the house where the distillery was run.
The police stated that the raid was carried out on a tip off received by the Walana Anti-Corruption Unit.
Police have also seized more than 200 bottles of illicit liquor and equipment used to make the liquor from the house where the distillery was run.