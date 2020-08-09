Hatton - Nallathanniya road restored - Motorist to be extra vigilant

Traffic on the Hatton-Nallathanni main road which was disrupted due to a landslide has been restored since this morning.



Police stated that a large part of a hill above the road repair work section in the Mohini Ella area had collapsed on the Hatton - Nallathanniya main road yesterday morning, disrupting traffic.



Although the road has been restored, the police urge motorists to drive carefully on that road.



Meanwhile, two sluice gates of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir have been opened automatically due to heavy rains that fell in the area yesterday.