400+year+old+murals+of+Beligala+Rajamaha+Viharaya+on+the+verge+of+destruction

The Chief Incumbent of the Balangoda Beligala Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Balangoda Sumana Nayaka Thero states that more than 400 year old murals have been destroyed in the temple.



It is said that the ancient Beligala Rajamaha Viharaya is of historical value and was built during the reign of King Walagamba.



Fourteen years after the defeat of King Walagamba in the war, this place was converted into a complete temple and dedicated to the monks.



Later this place was rebuilt by King Rajasinghe I of Seethawaka at a time when it was being destroyed.



The Nayaka Thera further stated that the murals which are more than 400 years old are being destroyed since the old section of this place which has such historical value has not been restored.



As a result, some murals have become inaccessible.



Unfortunately, a sleeping Buddha statue about 120 years old has also been taken by treasure thieves.



The Department of Archeology is aware of the historical site but have failed to take any action.



However, the Chief Incumbent Ven. Balangoda Sumana Nayaka Thero requests the relevant authorities of the Archaeological Department to investigate and take immediate action in this regard.