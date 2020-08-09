A+revelation+about+a+Chinese+cyber+attack+against+Trump

The United States has accused China of plotting a cyber-attack targeting the 2020 presidential election.
White House National Security Adviser Roberto O'Brien has said he has received information from Beijing, China, about a cyber-attack on a technical system designed for the presidential election.
He also says that the Chinese government will implement this plan with the aim of defeating the current President Donald Trump.
However, China denies the allegations.
