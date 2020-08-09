Blessings+of+the+Sangha+to+the+Prime+Minister

Mahinda Rajapaksa who was sworn in as the 13th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka visited several major temples in the country and visited the Maha Sangha yesterday to receive blessings.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa who was sworn in at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Viharaya visited the Pepiliyana Sunethra Mahadevi Pirivena in the afternoon and called on the Chief Incumbent Prof. Ven. Medagoda Abhayatissa Thero.



Thereafter the Prime Minister visited the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya and received blessings from the Chief Incumbent Ven. Dr. Bellanwila Dhammaratana Thero.