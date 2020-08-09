Disputes+continue+in+the+Opposition+regarding+appointing+to+the+national+list

According to party sources, the nomination of Samagi Janabalawegaya National List MPs will be postponed for a few more days.



It is reported that this is due to the internal discussions regarding the preparation of the list.



The Samagi Janabalawegaya won seven National List seats in this Parliamentary election.



The party leadership has already stated that the defeated candidates will not be nominated for the national list. But the conflict is based on the fact that the other parties are also asking for one National List seat each.



Former Member of Parliament Mano Ganeshan, the leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance, said yesterday that according to the agreements reached before the election, each party should be allocated a National List seat. However, a special discussion on naming the national list is being held today among the seniors of the Samagi Janabalawegaya.



MP Ashok Abeysinghe stated that the party leadership is further considering the existing proposals.



A meeting of senior UNP members is also being held at the Sirikotha party headquarters. It is headed by its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe. A senior member of the party stated that they are trying to reach a final agreement regarding the National List seat.



The day after the general election, party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe had stated that he was not ready to enter parliament from the National List MP. It was reported that in such a background the General Secretary of the party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam would be appointed to the post.



A spokesman for the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) told our news team that the nomination for the National List seat held by the Jathika Jana Balavegaya will not take place today.



Apey Janabala Party announced at a press conference yesterday that it had decided to nominate Ven. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara Thero for the National List. Two other monks and a female candidate also stated that they should be given the National List seat.



However, the National Organizer of Apey Janabala Party Wasantha Keerthiratne informed the Election Commission of Ven. Gnanasara Thera's name at a press conference held in Kurunegala today.



As soon as the election results were released, the Podu Jana Peramuna forwarded to the Election Commission the list of nominees for its 17 National List seats. The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has already nominated its National List Member of Parliament.