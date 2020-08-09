සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Order issued preventing Kurunegala Mayor and suspects leaving the country

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 13:35

Due to failure by the Kurunegala Police to execute warrants against Kurunegala Mayor & others in Buwaneka Hotel Monument Case, Magistrate re-issued warrants through Act. IGP, DIG & SP Kurunegala & made order preventing Suspects leaving the Country.

Meanwhile, the police have said hat the Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa Vitharana and others who had been issued arrest warrants for the demolition of the Buwaneka Hotel in Kurunegala, which is of archaeological value, have fled the area.

Four police teams have already commenced investigations in search of the suspects.

This building of archeological value was bulldozed by the Kurunegala Municipal Council on the night of the 15th of last month. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa appointed a committee of inquiry chaired by the Director of Archeology to investigate the incident.

The Kurunegala Magistrate's Court issued a warrant following the order issued by the Attorney General to the Acting Inspector General of Police to obtain a warrant for the arrest of a group of suspects including the Mayor of Kurunegala Thushara Sanjeewa Vitharana.

The Kurunegala Mayor Thushara Sanjeewa Vitharana, the Municipal Commissioner, the electrical engineer, the backhoe driver and the Kurunegala Municipal Superintendent have fled the area once the warrants were issued against them for the demolition of the Buwaneka Hotel in Kurunegala.

Following the issuance of arrest warrants, four police teams were deployed to search for the suspects and the police could not locate them since they were not present at the locations in the Kurunegala area where information was received that they were staying.

However, the group including the Mayor of Kurunegala is due to be produced before the Kurunegala Magistrate's Court today.

Meanwhile, a group engaged in a protest in front of the court this morning against the arrest of the Mayor of Kurunegala and others in connection with the incident.

