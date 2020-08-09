Rajitha, Ranjan, Maddumabandara, Ajith P. Perera before the Presidential Commission

Former ministers of the previous good governance government Rajitha Senaratne, Ranjith Madduma Bandara and state ministers Ajith P. Perera and Ranjan Ramanayake appeared before the Presidential Commission appointed to Investigate Political Revenge and victimisation.



The Hiru correspondent there stated that they appeared before the Presidential Commission at around 10.00 am in the morning.



They have come before the Presidential Commission to give statements regarding the investigation into the complaint made by North Western Naval Commander Rear Admiral D.K.P. Dassanayake to the Presidential Commission.



He had filed a complaint with the Commission stating that they had filed a case in the High Court against him with false evidence in connection with the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths in 2008.



Ranjith Maddumabandara, Rajitha Senaratne, Ranjan Ramanayake, Ajith P. Perera, D.M. Swaminathan, J.C. Weliamuna and former Director of the CID Ravi Vidyalankara have been summoned to appear before the Presidential Commission.