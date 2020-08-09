Police+fire+tear+gas+for+protest+near+lebanon+Parliament+

Police fired tear gas at a rally on Friday, to disperse hundreds of protesters in front of the Lebanon Parliament.
The protests are being held for the third day today, demanding the resignation of the government following the recent explosion in Beirut.
The country's information minister and environment minister have resigned in the face of the current situation, with protesters saying the government should resign, saying it was not enough.
