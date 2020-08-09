Nawagattegama residents who are seeking drinking water (video)





Nearly 20 families live in the Buddhi Asiri village located in the Nawagattegama Divisional Secretariat Division.



Some of these villagers make a living by farming which is their main source of livelihood.



The main problem of these villagers living amidst various obstacles has been the difficulty in meeting their water needs.



The villagers say that a pipe system has been set up for the supply of water but it has not been connected to the water through the community based water supply scheme.



The relevant community based water supply scheme has informed that a family in the village has to pay Rs. 22,500 for this purpose.



These villagers, who are unable to make a living on a daily basis, are in a desperate situation as they are unable to pay such a sum.



Although the Divisional Secretariat has also intervened to resolve the issue, no proper solution has been found so far.



When will the authorities who spend huge sums of money on large scale projects solve the problem of these villagers.