Wild elephant attack a village, 40 year old killed (video)





We received a report from the Abakolawewa Colony in the Kurunegala District regarding a group of farmers who are suffering from the threat of wild elephants.



The farmers allege that despite informing the authorities about the problem, no action has been taken so far.



One thousand farmers in the Abakolawewa colony in the Kurunegala Mee Oya area cultivate more than 400 acres of paddy.



Most of the crop has already been destroyed by herds of wild elephants.



Although the Galgamuwa Wildlife Office was informed about the plight of the farmers, no proper solution has been found so far.



Meanwhile, a person who was on his way to work in the Kohombagaswewa area in Mahakumbukkadawala, Anamaduwa has died in an elephant attack this morning.



The deceased has been identified as a 40-year-old father of one living in Mundalama. Residents say that six people have been killed and 20 others injured in wild elephant attacks in the area within a few months.



Although wildlife officials have been informed about the problem of wild elephants, they allege that no action has been taken so far.



Residents of the area who arrived at the place where the victim was attacked by the wild elephant, staged a protest.



They accused that authorities were not paying any attention to their issues.