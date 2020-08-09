සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Ranil decides to step down from UNP leadership

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 14:16

Ranil Wickremesinghe decides to step down as UNP leader. 

Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage, Akila Viraj & Vajira Abeywardena have been nominated for the post of UNP leader according to Akila Viraj Kariyawasam - UNP General Secretary.

The final decision is to be taken in consultation in the coming week.


