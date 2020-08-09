Ranil+decides+to+step+down+from+UNP+leadership+

Ranil Wickremesinghe decides to step down as UNP leader.



Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage, Akila Viraj & Vajira Abeywardena have been nominated for the post of UNP leader according to Akila Viraj Kariyawasam - UNP General Secretary.



The final decision is to be taken in consultation in the coming week.



