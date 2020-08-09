සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two arrested with firearms in Matugama

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 14:59

Police have arrested two suspects with two firearms in the Yatadolawatta area in Matugama.

That was during a special operation carried out by the Matugama Police this morning.

One of the suspects arrested was identified as Dodangoda Liyanage Shan Arosh Jayasinghe alias Matugama Shan, a close associate of an organized criminal according to police.

A Brownie Move pistol and a magazine was found in the possession of the 43-year-old suspect.

Another 32-year-old man was arrested with a 2.2mm revolver and 5 rounds of ammunition in the same area.

