Two+arrested+with+firearms+in+Matugama

Police have arrested two suspects with two firearms in the Yatadolawatta area in Matugama.



That was during a special operation carried out by the Matugama Police this morning.



One of the suspects arrested was identified as Dodangoda Liyanage Shan Arosh Jayasinghe alias Matugama Shan, a close associate of an organized criminal according to police.



A Brownie Move pistol and a magazine was found in the possession of the 43-year-old suspect.



Another 32-year-old man was arrested with a 2.2mm revolver and 5 rounds of ammunition in the same area.