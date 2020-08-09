A decisive meeting for UNP today (Video)

A special discussion of the United National Party is currently being held at the Sirikotha party headquarters.



The discussion is headed by its party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.



The UNP was able to get only 249,435 votes from the entire island in this Parliamentary election.



Accordingly, for the first time in history, the UNP was unable to win any seats and won only a National List seat.



Following the defeat, party representatives met at the Sirikotha party headquarters on the 7th and for the second time today.



Political sources stated that today's discussion will be held to decide who will be appointed to the National List seat from the UNP.



However, a senior mentioned that party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has refused to enter parliament from the National List.



According to party sources, the party's general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam is likely to be appointed as the party's national list member.



It is reported that a final decision in this regard will be taken at this discussion.





