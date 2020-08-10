සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A transfer of Rs. 180 million in the account of a suspect arrested with heroin

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 17:20

A+transfer+of+Rs.+180+million+in+the+account+of+a+suspect+arrested+with+heroin
Police have launched a special investigation into the transfer of more than Rs. 180 million within a year to a bank account of a person arrested in the Hokandara-Sinhapura area with heroin .

The suspect was arrested this morning with 25 grams of heroin and Rs. 500,000 by the officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Thalangama Police.

The 37 year old suspect is due to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court tomorrow and remanded.

logo

Trending News

Ranil decides to step down from UNP leadership
10 August 2020
Ranil decides to step down from UNP leadership
The structure of the New Cabinet consisting of 28 Ministries, 40 State Ministries published
10 August 2020
The structure of the New Cabinet consisting of 28 Ministries, 40 State Ministries published
Twenty-three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,867
10 August 2020
Twenty-three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,867
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,844
09 August 2020
Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,844
Hotel worker killed after luxury car collides with train (PHOTOS)
10 August 2020
Hotel worker killed after luxury car collides with train (PHOTOS)

International News

Police fire tear gas for protest near lebanon Parliament
10 August 2020
Police fire tear gas for protest near lebanon Parliament
A revelation about a Chinese cyber attack against Trump
10 August 2020
A revelation about a Chinese cyber attack against Trump
Manmohan Singh's solution for India to overcome economic crisis
10 August 2020
Manmohan Singh's solution for India to overcome economic crisis
Lebanon's information minister resigns over Beirut explosion
09 August 2020
Lebanon's information minister resigns over Beirut explosion
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.