A+transfer+of+Rs.+180+million+in+the+account+of+a+suspect+arrested+with+heroin

Police have launched a special investigation into the transfer of more than Rs. 180 million within a year to a bank account of a person arrested in the Hokandara-Sinhapura area with heroin .
The suspect was arrested this morning with 25 grams of heroin and Rs. 500,000 by the officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Thalangama Police.
The 37 year old suspect is due to be produced before the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court tomorrow and remanded.
