Pranab Mukherjee test positive for Coronavirus

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 18:07

Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee has been infected with the corona virus, Indian media reported today.

He was the President of India from 2012 to 2017 and is now 84 years old.

He was diagnosed with a corona infection when he went to the hospital due to another illness.

The former Indian president also called for self-quarantine from all those who joined him last week.

Meanwhile, India recorded 62,117 new cases of new coronavirus yesterday, bringing the total number of infected people to more than 2,214,000.

The number of coronavirus deaths in India has risen to 44,466 with 1,013 coronavirus deaths reported yesterday.

India recorded the highest number of new coronavirus infections and coronavirus deaths in the world yesterday.

