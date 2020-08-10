සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Members of Parliament instructed to fill in the online application and provide information before the 15

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 19:25

The Secretariat of Parliament has introduced an online registration system to obtain the details of the Members of Parliament elected to the 9th Parliament, which is scheduled to commence on August 20.

Accordingly, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake states that all Members of Parliament can complete the online application form by accessing the official website of Parliament.

He further states that the filling of the application should be completed before the 15th.

The Secretary General has stated that in the face of the Covid 19 pandemic situation, information is being obtained online, using the information technology methods currently in operation in Parliament.

The Secretary General further stated that this program was introduced for the convenience of the Members of Parliament and accordingly they can do this while staying in their constituencies without attending Parliament.

Accordingly, Members of Parliament elected to the Ninth Parliament can obtain this application form by visiting the website https://registration.parliament.lk  using the password.

Parliamentary staff will ensure to inform the password.

The Secretariat stated that Members of Parliament should provide their biographical information as soon as possible since the information is a compulsory requirement being sworn in and for the future activities.


