Twenty-three (23) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,867

Twenty-three (23) more Senapura inmates have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



The country total has increased to 2,867 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Aug-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data



Total confirmed cases – 2,867



Recovered and discharged – 2,593



Active cases – 263



New Cases for the day – 23*



Total Deaths – 11



PCR test done – 172,972