Prime Minister has thanked the people for the trust placed in him

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 20:00

The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he is grateful to the people of Kurunegala for giving him the highest number of preferential votes in the history of elections with 527,364 preferential votes.

The Prime Minister also thanked all the candidates of the Sri Lanka People's Front in the Kurunegala District and all the organizers of the rallies and campaigns.

The Prime Minister also pointed out with gratitude that the boundless trust placed in him during the 2015 General Elections has been further strengthened in this General Election.

The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa further stated that he has padi attention to the problems faced by the people of the Kurunegala District and that the he along with President will take steps to resolve them in the near future without allowing them to become political promises in another election.

Meanwhile, Gamini Senarath, a senior official of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service has been re-appointed as the Prime Minister's Secretary.

He received his letter of appointment from President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the Presidential Media Unit stated.

Gamini Senarath, who served as Additional Secretary and Chief of Staff during Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency, has been the Prime Minister's Secretary since Mahinda Rajapaksa took over as Prime Minister on November 21, 2019.

