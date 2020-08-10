සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Wedding session on the 20th at 10.00 am

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 20:15

The inaugural session of the 9th Parliament is scheduled to commence on the 20th at 10.00 am under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

A senior official of the Presidential Secretariat told our news team that a gazette notification stating the relevant time will be issued this week.

As the inaugural session is to be held subject to health guidelines, steps have been taken to limit the number of visitors as well as the number of close associates of the Members of Parliament.

More than one third of the members elected to Parliament this time, that is, 76 are new members.

It is noteworthy that a large number of new members have been elected this time as compared to the previous Parliament.

However, Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela stated that although 13 women MPs had been elected to Parliament last year, only 10 women MPs have been elected this time.

A three-day training workshop has also been organized for new MPs.

It is scheduled to take place during the week of the inaugural session of Parliament.

Experts on the parliamentary system will also be contacted online and the relevant workshop will be conducted.

