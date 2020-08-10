සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

61 arrested in Grandpass

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 20:09

Six suspects and 61 persons have been arrested with heroin and cannabis during a search operation in the Grandpass area.

