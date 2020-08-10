සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Information revealed about forcibly encroached 928 perches in the Western Province by Angoda Lokka

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 20:53

The Police have revealed information about more property that are said to be owned by Maddumage Chandana Lasantha Perera alias Angoda Lokka, who was reported dead in India recently.

Police Media Spokesman, SSP Jaliya Senarathna told a media briefing held in Colombo today that among the illegally amassed wealth, were cash amounting to over 500 million rupees, 928 perches of land in Colombo and several vehicles.

Meanwhile, Thalangama police have initiated investigations over the transferring of over 180 million rupees to a bank account of a suspect who was arrested at Sinhapura in Hokandara.

Police discovered 25 grams of heroin and 500 thousand rupees in cash in the possession of the suspect.


