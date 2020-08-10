Mano+Ganeshan+is+preparing+for+a+decision+if+a+seat+from+the+national+list+is+not+allocated

The United National Party, Samagi Jana Balawegaya and Jathika Jana Balawegaya have not yet made a final decision on who will be appointed to their National List seats.



In such a background, there are reports that Mano Ganeshan, the leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance, a partner of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, is preparing to work independently with the MPs who were elected to parliament representing his party.



Mano Ganeshan had also posted a note on his Facebook page stating that he was ready to act independently in the future if the Samagi Jana Balawegaya did not give his party one National List seat as promised.



However, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya has not yet taken a final decision regarding its National List seats and a special meeting chaired by Sajith Premadasa is scheduled to be held at 7.30 pm today to discuss the matter.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the United National Party Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that the decision on who will be appointed to the post of National List Member of Parliament will be taken after the Working Committee meeting next Friday.



Also, Apey Jana Bala Party had convened a media briefing today and the party's national organizer Wasantha Keerthiratne who participated in the meeting said that the majority of the party had decided to appoint Ven. Galagoda Atte Gnanasara Thero as the party's National List Member of Parliament.



The Jathika Jana Balavegaya also won one seat in the general election this time and the party stated yesterday that the final decision will be taken today.



However, the Jathika Jana Balavegaya has not yet made a definite statement as to who will be appointed for the post.



It is reported that Bimal Ratnayake, a former Member of Parliament will be appointed for this purpose.