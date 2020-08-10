Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,869

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.rn
The country total has therefore increased to 2,869 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.rn
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Aug-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit datarn
Total confirmed cases – 2,869
Recovered and discharged – 2,593
Active cases – 265rn
New Cases for the day – 25*rn
Total Deaths – 11rn
PCR test done – 172,972