Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,869

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

rn

The country total has therefore increased to 2,869 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

rn

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Aug-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

rn

Total confirmed cases – 2,869



Recovered and discharged – 2,593

rn

Active cases – 265

rn

New Cases for the day – 25*

rn

Total Deaths – 11

rn

PCR test done – 172,972