Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,869

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 20:53

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has therefore increased to 2,869 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Aug-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,869

Recovered and discharged – 2,593

Active cases – 265

New Cases for the day – 25* 

Total Deaths – 11

PCR test done – 172,972


