Lebanon blast death toll rises to more than 200

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 22:35

The death toll from a massive explosion at a port in Beirut, Lebanon, has now risen to more than 200.

Also, the governor of Beirut stated that a large number of people, including foreign workers, were missing.

The explosion of 2750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port area created an abyss about 150 feet deep.

Meanwhile, three ministers and nine parliamentarians, including the Lebanese Minister of Justice, have resigned amid public outcry over the blast.

The International Conference on Lebanon has agreed to provide $ 300 million in financial assistance to rebuild the city of Beirut, which was destroyed in the blast.

