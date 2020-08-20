One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,870

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has therefore increased to 2,870 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Aug-10| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 2,870
Recovered and discharged – 2,593
Active cases – 266
New Cases for the day – 26*
Total Deaths – 11
PCR test done – 172,972
