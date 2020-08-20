Gazette+notification+containing+the+names+of+19+National+List+Members+issued

The Government has issued an Extraordinary Gazette Notification containing the names of 19 National List Members. The gazette notification is below.PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION - 2020 Declaration under Article 99A of the ConstitutionIT is hereby notified that the persons whose names appear in the Schedule hereto have been elected as Members of Parliament under Article 99A of the ConstitutionGamini Lakshman PierisHaputhanthri Gamage Sagara KariyawasamAjith Nivard CabraalMohomed Uwais Mohomed Ali SabriJayantha WeerasingheWijekoon Mudiyanselage Manjula Wijekoon DissanayakeRajapakshe Wasala Tennakoon Mudiyanselage Ranjith BandaraHerath Mudiyanselage Charitha HerathGevindu KumaratungaMohomed MusammilTissa VitharanaYadamini Narodama Rupasinghe GunawardhaneSurendra RagawanTiran AllesWijayapala Sri Narayana Wasala Bandaranayake Mohottalalage Seetha Kumari ArambepolaKetagoda Gamage Jayantha PereraMohamed Faleel Marjan AzmiThavaraja Kalai ArasanSelvarasa Gajenthiran