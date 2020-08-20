සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gazette notification containing the names of 19 National List Members issued

Monday, 10 August 2020 - 23:01

The Government has issued an Extraordinary Gazette Notification containing the names of 19 National List Members. The gazette notification is below.

PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION - 2020 Declaration under Article 99A of the Constitution

IT is hereby notified that the persons whose names appear in the Schedule hereto have been elected as Members of Parliament under Article 99A of the Constitution

Gamini Lakshman Pieris
Haputhanthri Gamage Sagara Kariyawasam
Ajith Nivard Cabraal
Mohomed Uwais Mohomed Ali Sabri
Jayantha Weerasinghe
Wijekoon Mudiyanselage Manjula Wijekoon Dissanayake
Rajapakshe Wasala Tennakoon Mudiyanselage Ranjith Bandara
Herath Mudiyanselage Charitha Herath
Gevindu Kumaratunga
Mohomed Musammil
Tissa Vitharana
Yadamini Narodama Rupasinghe Gunawardhane
Surendra Ragawan
Tiran Alles
Wijayapala Sri Narayana Wasala Bandaranayake Mohottalalage Seetha Kumari Arambepola
Ketagoda Gamage Jayantha Perera
Mohamed Faleel Marjan Azmi

Thavaraja Kalai Arasan

Selvarasa Gajenthiran

 




