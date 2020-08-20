Man+whose+wife+died+in+shooting+arrested+with+gun

A man, whose wife died in a shooting early this month, was arrested with a locally-made gun at Weeraketiya Road in Dammulla, say Belliatta police.



The gun for 12-bore ammunition was found from a bedroom of the man’s upstairs house.



The suspect is a driver attached to the land commissioner’s office in Hambantota.



He is the husband of a woman, Devi Savitri Satharasinghe, who died in a shooting that occurred as she had been sweeping her garden on 02 August.