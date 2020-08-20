Several spells of showers today (video)

Several spells of showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (11), says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Uva province in the afternoon.



The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the island particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.



