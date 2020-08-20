සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Premier Rajapaksa assumes duties this morning

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 7:44

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assumes duties this morning (11) at Temple Trees, says the PM’s media unit.

He took oaths on Sunday before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Also, the swearing-in of the ministers takes place tomorrow at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy.

An extraordinary gazette announcing the ministerial structure comprising 28 ministries and 40 state ministries was issued yesterday.

Meanwhile, all members of the ninth parliament have been asked to complete an online application form to provide their personal information before 15 August.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Parliament has introduced several digital mechanisms in its activities and the virtual registration is one of the initiatives.

The inaugural session takes place at 10.00 am on 20 August.

An official for the President’s Office told Hiru News that the related gazette will be issued this week.

The Election Commission has asked all MPs to declare their assets and liabilities to the respective returning officers before the new parliament opens.

