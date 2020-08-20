Covid-19 infected persons rise to 2,871 (video)

Meanwhile, parents have been urged to look into the condition of school vans following the reopening of schools.



Central province education secretary Nandala Galagoda made the call at a media briefing in Kandy yesterday.

The Covid-19 positive persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,871 following the finding of 27 more cases yesterday (10).Among the latest patients are four arrivals from the UAE and 23 inmates of the Senapura rehabilitation centre.With 14 others recovering yesterday, the total recoveries rose to 2,593.The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 267 remain under medical care.Meanwhile, 110 Sri Lankans returned from Indonesia and 178 others from the Maldives yesterday.They underwent PCR tests at the airport.