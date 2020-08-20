සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Covid-19 infected persons rise to 2,871 (video)

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 8:15

Covid-19+infected+persons+rise+to+2%2C871+%28video%29


The Covid-19 positive persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,871 following the finding of 27 more cases yesterday (10).

Among the latest patients are four arrivals from the UAE and 23 inmates of the Senapura rehabilitation centre.
With 14 others recovering yesterday, the total recoveries rose to 2,593.

The Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit says 267 remain under medical care.

Meanwhile, 110 Sri Lankans returned from Indonesia and 178 others from the Maldives yesterday.

They underwent PCR tests at the airport.

Meanwhile, parents have been urged to look into the condition of school vans following the reopening of schools.

Central province education secretary Nandala Galagoda made the call at a media briefing in Kandy yesterday.

Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.