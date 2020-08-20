සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Next three months crucial in fight against Covid-19 - WHO chief

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 8:05

A global collaboration to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to Covid-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines formed earlier this year needs vastly more money, says World Health Organization director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"The coming three months present a crucial window of opportunity to scale out the impact of the ACT (Access to Covid-19 Tools) accelerator for global impact," Dr Tedros said in Geneva yesterday (10).

"However to exploit this window, we have to fundamentally scale up the way we are funding the ACT Accelerator and prioritise the use of new tools.

Launched at the end of April 2020, the Access to the ACT Accelerator brings together governments, scientists, businesses, civil society, and philanthropists and global health organisations.

Dr Tedros said the WHO was only "10 per cent of the way" to funding the billions of dollars required.

"But it's small in comparison to the $10 trillion that has already been invested by G20 countries in fiscal stimulus to deal with the consequences of the pandemic so far."

However, he said he saw "green shoots of hope".

