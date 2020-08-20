112+taken+into+custody+in+Grand+Pass+operation

Police arrested 112 persons during a special operation at Grand Pass in Colombo yesterday (10).



Among them are 51 found with heroin and cannabis, says the office of the police media spokesman.



Also, 61 persons wanted by the police were taken into custody.



All will be produced before the Maligakanda magistrate’s court today.



Around 125 personnel attached the Colombo North police division took part in the operation.



Meanwhile, police have received more than 2,000 complaints via the hotlines 1997 and 1917 introduced for drug and money laundering related information, police spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne told the media yesterday.