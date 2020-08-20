AG’s advice sought over Apey Janabala Party national list position

The Election Commission is to seek advice from the attorney general in a bid to resolve the dispute over the national list MP position allotted for the Apey Janabala Party.



Secretary of the party, Ven. Vedinigama Wimalatissa Thera had informed the commission in writing to appoint him to the position.



However, he has not been seen in public since and other office-bears have been unable to locate him.



At a media briefing, the party said Wimatissa Thera has been replaced as its secretary, and that the EC has been asked to appoint Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara Thera to the national list position.



However, Gnanasara Thera’s nomination to contest the recent general election from Kurunegala was rejected.



His name is neither among the party’s national list nominees.



As per the laws, Gnanasara Thera could be appointed to the position only after an appointee resigns.



Meanwhile, the Jathika Jana Balawegaya says its national list MP will be announced today (11), says its secretary Lakshman Nipunaarachchi.



He says no defeated candidate will get the position.



Meanwhile, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya is holding a meeting today of the leaders of its affiliates to decide its national MPs, says ex-MP Mano Ganeshan.



A gazette announcing the 19 national list MPs of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, ITAK and AITC was released last night.