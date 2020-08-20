Police in manhunt for Mervyn Silva’s son

A manhunt is underway for the son of former minister Mervyn Silva in connection with an attempted extortion, say the police.



According to a complaint, Malaka had threatened and demanded money from a businessman for the election campaign of his father.



Mervyn Silva unsuccessfully contested the recent general election from Anuradhapura on the UNP ticket.



A team from Thalangama police had gone to Malaka’s house yesterday, but he had not been there at the time, says the office of the police media spokesman.