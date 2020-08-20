සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Police in manhunt for Mervyn Silva’s son

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 8:49

A manhunt is underway for the son of former minister Mervyn Silva in connection with an attempted extortion, say the police.

According to a complaint, Malaka had threatened and demanded money from a businessman for the election campaign of his father.

Mervyn Silva unsuccessfully contested the recent general election from Anuradhapura on the UNP ticket.

A team from Thalangama police had gone to Malaka’s house yesterday, but he had not been there at the time, says the office of the police media spokesman.

