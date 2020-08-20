Donald+Trump+exits+briefing+as+man+shot+near+White+House

US President Donald Trump has said someone was shot near the White House, after he was abruptly led out of a news conference by a Secret Service agent, the BBC reports.



Trump told reporters the incident was "very well under control".



A member of his security detail had walked on stage during his remarks to reporters and whispered in his ear.



Trump was heard to say "Oh!" and "What's happening", as he left the briefing room.



The White House was placed on lockdown during the incident.