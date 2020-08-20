High+egg+prices+land+bakery+owners+in+difficulties

Bakery owners say they are facing difficulties due to the high prices of eggs in the market.
Presently, the wholesale price of an egg is Rs. 22.
Eggs are widely used in bakery products.
President of the association of bakery owners N.K. Jayawardena says the egg prices should be controlled as a solution.
