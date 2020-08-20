Japanese ship operator apologizes for oil spill off Mauritius (pictures)

The owner of the Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius spilling 1,000 metric tons of oil apologized for what environmentalists are calling a major ecological disaster.“We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Akihiko Ono, the head of Mitsui OSK Lines, said in Tokyo.Ono promised the company will “do everything in its power to resolve the issue.”The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced it is sending a disaster-relief team to Mauritius“We hope that this assistance will contribute to recovery of the environment of Mauritius and prevention of marine pollution,” the ministry said.France is also sending aid.Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has declared a state of emergency and appealed for more international help.He says the oil spill is a danger for the island that relies on tourism and is already hurting from Covid-19 travel restrictions.The Japanese carrier MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off Mauritius on 25 July and oil began leaking from the ship last week.Officials say there is still about 2,500 metric tons of oil on board.