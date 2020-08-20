සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Japanese ship operator apologizes for oil spill off Mauritius (pictures)

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 - 9:54

Japanese+ship+operator+apologizes+for+oil+spill+off+Mauritius+%28pictures%29
The owner of the Japanese ship that ran aground off Mauritius spilling 1,000 metric tons of oil apologized for what environmentalists are calling a major ecological disaster.

“We apologize profusely and deeply for the great trouble we have caused,” Akihiko Ono, the head of Mitsui OSK Lines, said in Tokyo.

Ono promised the company will “do everything in its power to resolve the issue.”

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced it is sending a disaster-relief team to Mauritius

“We hope that this assistance will contribute to recovery of the environment of Mauritius and prevention of marine pollution,” the ministry said.

France is also sending aid.

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has declared a state of emergency and appealed for more international help.

He says the oil spill is a danger for the island that relies on tourism and is already hurting from Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The Japanese carrier MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off Mauritius on 25 July and oil began leaking from the ship last week.

Officials say there is still about 2,500 metric tons of oil on board.


Trending News

No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
20 August 2020
No power cuts from Tomorrow - CEB
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
20 August 2020
Regulated interest rates for credit cards, Temporary OD's and pawning revised downwards - Central Bank
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
20 August 2020
Parliamentarian comes by boat to parliament (Video)
"One Country & One Law" - 19th Amendment to be repealed
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council
20 August 2020
Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Sports Council

International News

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
20 August 2020
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
19 August 2020
Curfew imposed in Mali due to the military coup
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
19 August 2020
Biden is anointed as Democratic presidential nominee
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
19 August 2020
Twin earthquakes strike southern Sumatra
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.