Premier Mahinda Rajapaksa assumes duties (video)

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa assumed duties at Temple Trees this morning (11).



It was at the auspicious time of 10.36 am amid the chanting of Seth Pirith and with a large gathering including Buddhist clergy and MP-elects present.



Hindu, Islamic and catholic priests also gave their blessings to the new premier.



He took oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa the Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara on 09 August.



This is his fourth time as the premier, and 13th overall.



The cabinet ministers are due to be sworn-in before president Rajapaksa at 8.45 am tomorrow at the historic Magul Maduwa in Kandy.



