UNP in dispute again over leadership (video)







The UNP is faced with an internal dispute after the general election with its leader Ranil Wickremesinghe declaring his intention to step down.



The party failed to win a single seat at the general election, relegating it to the biggest ever defeat.



Wickremesinghe did not heed calls to resign in previous instances of election defeats.



However, this time, he declared his intention to leave, with Vajira Abeywardena, Ravi Karunanayake, Daya Gamage and Akila Viraj Kariyawam named as his possible successors.



Kariyawasam, the general secretary, says a final decision will be taken at the working committee meeting on Friday.



In a statement, the UNP says Wickremesinghe clearly indicated the need for a new leader.



However, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya finds fault with the four persons proposed to be his successors.



SJB leader Sajith Premadasa is the only person qualified for the position, MP-elect Hector Appuhamy told the media after a meeting at a leading hotel in Colombo last night.



MP-elect Ashok Abeysinghe said their leader would respond favourably if the UNP invited him to take over the party’s leadership.